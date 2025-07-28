Biden-Appointed Judge Made-Up Quotes & Case Outcomes in a Ruling

A Biden-appointed district judge, Julien Neals, a DEI judge, issued a legal opinion with made-up quotes and misstated case outcomes.

There were so many errors, that it brought out a number of lawyers involved in the case to step in and record all the errors. It was a work of fiction he might have conjured up using AI. The New Jersey judge had to withdraw his ruling in this very humiliating situation.

DEI is about politics, nothing else.

Reason Posted the Information

An excerpt from counsel’s letter:

While Defendants do not seek reconsideration of the Opinion pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 59(e), we wish to bring to the Court’s attention a series of errors in the Opinion—including three instances in which the outcomes of cases cited in the Opinion were misstated (i.e., the motions to dismiss were granted, not denied) and numerous instances in which quotes were mistakenly attributed to decisions that do not contain such quotes—so that the Court may consider whether amendment or any other action should be taken. We also write to alert the Court that these and related issues have been raised in a parallel securities class action lawsuit pending in the District of New Jersey and are the subject of briefing in that case. See In re Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Sec. Litig., 2:23-cv-21862 (D.N.J.).

There is more in the letter. Does anyone think this judge knows anything about the Constitution? Anyone?

The judge called it an error, but it was so much worse.