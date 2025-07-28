Cautionary Tale: Brits Arrest a Blogger for Two Words, One Was Rude

A British young man named James Harvey, a British blogger, who calls himself @JournoJones, was arrested for two words. His house was also raided for a social media post in which he said migrants in a migrant hotel are “foreign filth.”

This was at a protest he arranged after children complained they were followed and photgraphed. Parents are concerned. No one is listening to them and the influx of migrants is massive.

The police say they are concerned about riots. They took the blogger’s and his girlfriend’s devices.

The Online Safety Act went into effect Friday. It was supposed to be to protect children.

The Search

His girlfriend Sydney wrote, “Six officers came to our house (two to arrest, two to search the house, and another two to provide larger bags for devices). Rather than searching the rest of the house, they only searched one room – MY BEDROOM.”

“They came with a warrant, and four offices stayed in my room (searching and writing in their folder) for thirty solid minutes. This is all why I am in my pyjamas (I had only just had a shower). When they came, James wasn’t even dressed. We had had a long night of planning the day.”

Sydney added, “Children claim to have been photographed by migrants, and when reporting to the police, get the response, ‘It’s not illegal, there’s nothing we can do.’”

The Arrest

This is the footage of Activist and Journalist @JamesHarvey2503 being ARRESTED this morning. pic.twitter.com/vPW3F0eQwW — Sydney Jones (POB) (@JournoJones05) July 26, 2025

Starmer Isn’t a Big Free Speech Advocate

One commenter on LinkedIn wrote, “The concerning thing is how the police force has been turned against the indigenous British people, this isn’t party politics this is the result of carefully planned infiltration over many years using coercion & bribery to control power and then deliberately destroy UK democracy. They are now dismantling our economy & flooding us with 3rd world people to destroy our society. This all done by the so called eIite. Starmer is one of their main men, in RockefeIIer controlled shady TriIateral commission for many years, he’s been selected not elected.”

As a member of the Labour Party, Starmer leans totalitarian.

It is safe to say that the Brits don’t have free speech. It is also safe to say all these globalists follow the exact same playbook.