Biden Thinks Michelle Obama Was a VP and Trump Must Be Arrested

Joe Biden thinks Michelle Obama was the Vice President. He was the vice president. Watch the video below and hear it for yourself. This feeble-minded man has also reportedly made it clear through allies that he wants Donald Trump arrested. He claims that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy as he, Biden, actually destroys the country with his Marxist Build Back Better movement.

This is the Big Guy who gets a cut of his family’s pay for play operations. The Big Guy set his son up with corrupt deals in foreign countries, even with the Chinese communists.

A New York Times article states that “Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted.” Allegedly, he hasn’t said this directly to Attorney General Garland but “has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

That’s what happens in Third World countries.

Watch Biden refer to Michelle Obama as the Vice President:

JOE BIDEN: “I’m deeply proud of the work [Jill is] doing as first lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president” pic.twitter.com/wO12WPQ56I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2022

January 6th was a rally of nearly a million people and a small number of people rioted. Another number walked around the Capitol. That’s it. It was not an insurrection.

This article from the Times was likely to let Garland know he wants Donald Trump prosecuted. He also viciously wants Donald Trump maligned. Biden was never a nice person and nothing has changed.

THIS IS THE SECTION FROM THE NY TIMES

The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Garland said that he and the career prosecutors working on the case felt only the pressure “to do the right thing,” which meant that they “follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

Still, Democrats’ increasingly urgent calls for the Justice Department to take more aggressive action highlight the tension between the frenetic demands of politics and the methodical pace of one of the biggest prosecutions in the department’s history.

“The Department of Justice must move swiftly,” Representative Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia and a member of the House committee investigating the riot, said this past week. She and others on the panel want the department to charge Trump allies with contempt for refusing to comply with the committee’s subpoenas.

“Attorney General Garland,” Ms. Luria said during a committee hearing, “do your job so that we can do ours.”

This article is based on interviews with more than a dozen people, including officials in the Biden administration and people with knowledge of the president’s thinking, all of whom asked for anonymity to discuss private conversations.

DID HE FALL ASLEEP?

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that he seemed to have fallen asleep at the same event, the commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware.

Joe Biden fell asleep during the middle of the USS Delaware Commemoration. He was standing up at time. 81 million votes, guys… pic.twitter.com/PchgroDTKd — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) April 2, 2022

