This Was How Zelensky Dealt With the Azovs Shooting Russian POWs

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

Fox News host Bret Baier interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him about the Azov Battalion shooting Russian soldiers. His answer was a casual, “they are what they are.”

The Conservative Treehouse reported that the segment below is gone from the Fox News website and their YouTube account. They didn’t want people to see it.

The Post Millennial thought to load it up to Rumble so it’s still on the Internet.

Zelensky also didn’t mention that the ones who were arrested and convicted also had their convictions overturned.

Watch:

Azovs are Neo-Nazis:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply