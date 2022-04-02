This Was How Zelensky Dealt With the Azovs Shooting Russian POWs

Fox News host Bret Baier interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him about the Azov Battalion shooting Russian soldiers. His answer was a casual, “they are what they are.”

The Conservative Treehouse reported that the segment below is gone from the Fox News website and their YouTube account. They didn’t want people to see it.

The Post Millennial thought to load it up to Rumble so it’s still on the Internet.

Zelensky also didn’t mention that the ones who were arrested and convicted also had their convictions overturned.

Bret Baier asked Zelensky about Azov Battalion’s shooting of Russian POWs. Zelensky’s answer? “They are what they are.” Zelensky also claims that some were prosecuted after 2014 and given prison sentences. He doesn’t mention that those convictions were overturned. pic.twitter.com/5m3EOlJhU6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2022

Azovs are Neo-Nazis:

No rational person thinks Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias justify this war. But it’s dangerous madness to scoff at the impact of arming them, as the West is doing. Look at this video on Azov’s threat from the most mainstream of all — @TIME — *9 months ago*:https://t.co/lJctveYkhH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2022

Every country has neo-Nazis but none in Europe has anything close to what Ukraine has: a state-supported explicit neo-Nazi battalion, now more armed than ever. It doesn’t preclude support for Ukraine. But it should preclude arming Azov or turning their adherents into heroes. pic.twitter.com/7h1JfBjQ2n — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2022

