Far-left Google will demonetize websites that report on Ukrainian government attacks on its own citizens. The reports link to the Azovs. Why can’t people learn about these events if true? We leave that to you to decide.

JUST IN: Google says it will demonetize websites which report Ukrainian government attacks on its own citizens. pic.twitter.com/09SZ91a8pS — Personal Blog Media News (@pbmnews) April 2, 2022

When asked about Azovs killing Russian POWs, Ukrainian President Zelensky said, “They are who they are.” He also said they’ve been incorporated into the Ukrainian military. They have been accused of killing other Ukrainians.

WHO ARE THE AZOVS?

The US and UK public are being told there are no Nazi battalions. The Azovs, a military regiment and a political party, were always believed to be neo-Nazi, but that notion is being cleansed.

The Azov Battalion was incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard in 2014. They are fierce.

In January 2021, TIME magazine called the Azovs a militia that had “trained and inspired white supremacists from around the world.”

“Azov is much more than a militia. It has its own political party; two publishing houses; summer camps for children; and a vigilante force known as the National Militia, which patrols the streets of Ukrainian cities alongside the police,” the TIME article says, noting that “it also has a military wing with at least two training bases and a vast arsenal of weapons, from drones and armored vehicles to artillery pieces.”

They also paraphrase the words of Azov’s “head of international outreach” Olena Semenyaka, who told them during a 2019 tour of the Cossack House that the group’s mission was to “form a coalition of far-right groups across the Western world, with the ultimate aim of taking power throughout Europe.

THE SYMBOLS AND THE FOUNDER

The Nazi symbols used by the unit itself are “now claimed as pagan symbols by some battalion members.” However, The “Black Sun” (also known as the Sonnenrad) dates back to a mosaic commissioned in the 1930s by the Nazi SS head Heinrich Himmler, while the overlaid Wolfsangel rune – historical German, not Ukrainian heraldry – was used by several Wehrmacht and SS regiments, as well as the Dutch Nazis, during WWII. In fact, the symbols themselves were picked out by Azov founder Andriy Biletsky – a notorious white supremacist – as he himself told another outlet back in 2014. In 2010, Biletsky said Ukraine’s national purpose was to “lead the white races of the world in a final crusade … against Semite-led Untermenschen [inferior races]”. Biletsky was elected to parliament in 2014. He left Azov as elected officials cannot be in the military or police force. He remained an MP until 2019.

