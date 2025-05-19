Biden’s Timely Cancer Announcement Should Have Come Sooner

Joe Biden likely had cancer while he allegedly served as President. He said he did in 2022. His brother said he did last July. Biden must come clean as he faces his maker.

Dr. Steven Quay, scientist and physician, has studied cancer for decades. He believes it is highly unlikely Joe’s cancer appeared suddenly. He wrote in the Spectator:

How does metastatic prostate cancer “suddenly” appear in someone like Joe Biden?

It doesn’t appear overnight; it festers. In rare but dangerous cases, prostate cancer bypasses the usual slow growth and strikes fast, especially in older men. If he wasn’t screened regularly or had an aggressive subtype that evaded PSA detection, it could have advanced under the radar. But how can we imagine that a President was not screened properly?

Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. Even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025. It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed.

Joe’s cancer spread to his bones.

Dr. Quay also said online that falls are a side effect of the treatment. Dr. Quay also shared this:

Was President Biden’s cognitive decline a side effect of prostate cancer treatment? A recent study showed that four objective measures and one subjective measure of cognitive function were all significantly impaired by the androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) used for metastatic… pic.twitter.com/ocdIAfxaSF — Dr Steven Quay (@quay_dr) May 19, 2025

For a man who had two aneurysms and never appeared bright, this is a major problem.

The Book

The Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper book about the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental frailties is coming out tomorrow. The news of his cancer diagnosis is timely. This diagnosis will take over their headlines.

Two days before the release of the book, Biden tells us he has terminal cancer.

In addition to the book, there is an investigation ongoing over the use of Autopen, and we just heard Robert Hur’s interview with Joe where it is obvious Joe was in a state of cognitive decline.

We Were Told He Had Cancer

In July, Frank Biden told CBS News that he wants Biden back to “enjoy whatever time we have left.”

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

After being asked if Joe Biden‘s health played a role in him backing out of the presidential race, he reportedly said, “In my humble opinion, absolutely. “

Frank Biden was smeared as an “alcoholic” after he suggested Joe Biden was terminal.

What does alcoholism have to do with anything? Was Frank drunk during the interview? Was he seeing pink elephants flying around the room?

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21, 2024.

Joe Biden’s brother says he hopes to enjoy “whatever time we have left.” Did he just say Joe Biden is terminal?pic.twitter.com/XGYZII1gxW — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) July 22, 2024

Also, as we noted yesterday, Biden said he had cancer in 2022. No one believed him at the time. He has previously said he had asthma as a child, but didn’t, and his non-stop lies made it hard to distinguish fact from fiction.

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to “get literally the oil slick off the window” is “why I and so damn many other people have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

The Truth Must Be Told

Today, the media is moved by Joe’s statement below. It’s a nice statement, and I am sorry he has that disease. However, it must not change reporting on the evil he has wrought on this country, wittingly or unwittingly.

We hope he gets right with God after all his lies and corruption. Joe needs to tell us who ran the country for four years.

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Was the following true? Sure seems it.

Biden admitted to the fraud we see happening now in this video: “We have put together the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in the history of American politics” They already had this planned….. pic.twitter.com/1Z4VWPSVKV — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 4, 2020

