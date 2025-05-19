Lest We Forget Russiagate, the First US Coup d’Etat

They tried to overthrow the first and the second Trump administrations. Numerous power players attempted to impeach President Trump, imprison him, and steal the election. They installed a puppet government and tried to kill him. Will anyone answer for any of it?

The Coup

Maria Bartiromo interviewed Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Russiagate was one of the burning questions.

A broad conspiracy to overturn the Trump administration throughout President Trump’s first term relied on lies about his nonexistent ties with the president of Russia.

The investigation was pursued despite no evidence to warrant it. That is literally how the Soviet Union worked under Stalin and Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria. ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime,’ as Beria would say.

In the clip below, Kash Patel explains that they are investigating Russiagate, but more work needs to be done. Dan Bongino explains the difficult conditions under which they are working.

Kash Patel & Dan Bongino on Russiagate Hoax: (I want to hear your thoughts after listening) “I’m telling you and the American public that we have now found material and information and people who wanted to hide it from the world since we got in these seats… We are trying… pic.twitter.com/oTZO37oVcw — Farm Girl Carrie ‍ (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 18, 2025

During Russiagate, the FBI officials lied to the FISA courts to get warrants to spy on Trump’s associates. They had the complete cooperation of the mainstream media. Hopefully, Russiagate doesn’t end up like the Epstein files.

Hopefully, they haven’t been convinced to hide or not reveal more information. Cases can indeed take years to build, and they are probably overwhelmed.

It was a coup, and these people tried to overturn the government of the United States.

Will all the people involved in this get away with it? If no one answers for it, it will happen again.

The Vaccine Was Used to Rob Us of Our Freedoms

Then there is the fraudulent pandemic and vaccine situation. Unsavory people in power were able to use it to take away our freedoms. They convinced millions of people that if they didn’t take the vaccine, they were spreading the pandemic. They made people who didn’t take the vaccine actual enemies of the state.

The truth has come out about the failure of the vaccine and the origin of the pandemic. We were lied to from day one, and the lies continue to this day. Will anyone answer for that? They destroyed businesses and children’s educations, and enshrined freedom-robbing mandates into our psyche.

One of the outcomes of the pandemic was to limit access to the ballots in the 2020 election. It gave them the opportunity to go to mail-in ballots, which are clearly easily corrupted.

Election Interference

Let’s not forget all the corruption around the 2020 election. They installed a puppet into the administration. Joe Biden answered to Marxists in the bureaucracy of unelected activists.

Mail-in ballots became the rule of the day, and ballots were sent to everyone regardless of their voting status. Laws were changed at the last minute. It was all to help Biden win.

Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, and others spent hundreds of billions of dollars to help the left put up Zuckerboxes and make other questionable moves to help Biden. They lied to us about the machines being hackable, and while we don’t know if they were hacked, they sure could have been.

The million-member Facebook page we posted on was taken down the day after the election. They said we didn’t meet the standards: agree with them, or you’re gone. During the election, the searches were all geared towards positive Biden news and negative Trump news. The media, of course, were on board, as always, giving free publicity and free advertising to Biden.

Lawfare

The obvious lawfare against Donald Trump was Russia-gate 2.0. The cases were frivolous and dishonest. Lawyers are getting away with this.

The case in New York, taken up by Alvin Bragg, was corrupt from day one to the end. There was no case, and the jury was lied to by a judge who took over every role he could during the trial and the instructions to the jury.

Everyone condemned Letitia James’ fraudulent lawsuit over his real estate. The lawsuit against President Trump by a mentally deranged woman claiming rape with no evidence and no knowledge of when it happened was a joke.

The case in Georgia, which is still ongoing, has put the District Attorney in the crosshairs of criminal prosecution.

Jack Smith’s case in Florida over secret documents was dishonest, especially since he ignored Joe Biden’s actual criminal case of stealing confidential documents. Then there was Jack Smith’s DC case trying to convict Donald Trump of starting the January 6th riot and rally.

They Tried to Kill Him

Last and most importantly, the government appeared complicit in the attempted murder of President Donald Trump on at least two occasions. If they weren’t trying and leading the assassination attempts, they certainly were letting them happen.

We still have no details about the content of the would-be assassins’ communications.

