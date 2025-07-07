Big Beautiful Bill: $1000 for Every Newborn in the USA

One of the provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill: The Invest America Act, is to give every newborn in America $1,000. Some reports say the baby gets it when s/he hits 65.

Dell Computers CEO Michael Dell wrote that “The Invest America Act just cleared Congress—every U.S. child gets a $1K S&P 500 starter account at birth. 70M kids gaining a stake in America’s growth. Accounts go live 7/4/26, our nation’s 250th birthday, future-proofing prosperity!

The idea what proposed by and championed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz wants to give every American baby $1,000. The inspiration came during a late night card game in April 2024 with professional poker player Phil Hellmuth, who told Cruz about Invest America, a group that promotes financial literacy in private investment.

A few weeks later, Brad Gerstner, the group’s CEO, flew to the nation’s capital to meet with Cruz to pitch a federally facilitated savings account for every child in the U.S.

After their conversation, Cruz was hooked, he told The Texas Tribune in an interview this week. He saw the opportunity to both leverage compound interest for American children in the United States and educate them about American capitalism.

Initially filed as the “Invest America Act,” the measure has since been rebranded as “Trump accounts” and included in the GOP’s landmark “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

It sounds like socialism we can’t afford to me. Some say it’s a great idea, giving everyone a stake in America but it’s a stake in the market. Do children of people coming illegally get it? What do you think about this?