Stunning Video of the Raging Deadly River in Texas

At least 78 people are deceased, 68 due to the river, and dozens are still missing. About 41 are missing. One man lost five people in his family. At least 28 children are deceased. It is a catastrophe.

In the video below, even if you set your playback speed at .25 the low water crossing is at full flood stage in under two minutes with the river valley filled in under five minutes.

The wall of water arrives a 17:15 and the river valley is full before 17:20.

One young woman in the clip above was unhappy she had to go to work at 5 am on July 4th but it probably saved her life.

A small-town grandmother who disappeared on her way to work. A beloved director of a Texas summer camp for girls. An Alabama elementary student away from home. These are a few of the dozens of victims lost in devastating flooding in Texas.

Police in San Angelo said more than 12,000 houses, barns and other buildings have been affected by the floods in the community of roughly 100,000 people.

BBC Report

Forecasts of continued heavy rain and thunderstorms are raising concerns, as rising water levels could further hamper search and rescue efforts.

Forty-eight hours after the deluge, hope is fading among locals. What began as a rescue mission is now shifting towards a recovery operation, officials said.

Of those recovered in Kerr County, 18 adults and 10 children have yet to be formally identified.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that authorities will “stop at nothing” to ensure that every missing person is found. “Our prayers are with the families, and our mission is far from over.”

A major focus of the search has been Camp Mystic, a popular summer camp for girls perched on the banks of the Guadalupe River, which suffered significant damage.

Several young campers and the camp’s longtime director, Richard “Dick” Eastland, have been identified among the dead.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that ten campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.