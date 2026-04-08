Big Conspiracy Over Pakistan PM’s Copy and Paste X Post on an Iran Deal

In an X post shared before Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire, Pakistan President Shehbaz Sharif urged the US president and Iran “for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East.” The controversy started when social media users flagged what appears to be an earlier version of the tweet with an extra phrase.

“Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

That line was posted publicly before being hastily scrubbed within seconds. The evidence the post was a “draft” version followed almost immediately. Internet users save everything quickly.

Why would a sitting prime minister publish a message that appears to have been written elsewhere? It was also written in the third person and appears to be a copy-and-paste job. So, who wrote it?

Then, the post underwent yet another quiet revision moments later. This time, the change involved reshuffling the order of U.S. officials tagged in the message. Initially, Trump and Vice President JD Vance were followed by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. But in the final version, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was elevated above Witkoff—an adjustment that may seem minor, but in diplomatic circles, such details are anything but trivial.

They also added the phrase: I earnestly request President Trump to extend.

It could have been written by one of the parties to the deal, like the US or Israel, as some suggested. But not wanting to start a conspiracy, I’ll just throw this out there: They didn’t proofread and just kept making corrections.

Oh, this is unbelievable. The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including: “*Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X*” Now, obviously, Sharif’s own staff don’t call him “Pakistan’s PM,”… https://t.co/q0ls8pK0qd pic.twitter.com/lm2vSEElkb — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 7, 2026

Then CNN had to take down their fake story about Trump being forced to take the deal.