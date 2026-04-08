Ceasefire? Iran Closes Hormuz, Said Israel Violated the Deal – Updated

Iran has now halted oil tanker traffic in Hormuz after Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Iranian FARS media says. FARS is semi-state media.

Israel, which wasn’t formally part of the Iran negotiations, expressed unhappiness after learning that a deal was finalized at a late stage without its consultation. Israel said it had halted attacks on Iran but was continuing military operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, prompting protests from Iran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire between Israel, the United States, and Iran, but the Israeli military said attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon would continue.

Israel today has carried out what it calls the largest strikes on the country since the start of the war.

There were new attacks on the Gulf allies earlier today.

Fars said two oil tankers were allowed to cross the strait since the ceasefire came into effect.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes. Instead, he chose mercy.

“He (President Trump) chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them.”

Hegseth: Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes. But he chose mercy. pic.twitter.com/a6Fvw7QTtJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 8, 2026

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