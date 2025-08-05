Big Names to Testify for House Oversight Over Epstein

Reportedly, the Epstein case is escalating. Personally, I can’t imagine why. The case is over 20 years old. and it has been adjudicated. Epstein is dead. As for any Johns, that data has long since been obliterated.

Meanwhile, our debt is an existential threat, we can’t get hardened criminals or terrorists out of the country, and the Democrat Party is now the Progressive Socialist Party according to several top Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren who just endorsed communist [Democrat Socialist, same thing] Islamist Zohran Mamdani.

I don’t care about the 20-year-old case. I have tried to care, but I can’t with all the other pressing issues. It’s about priorities. The corrupt media is ginning it up.

The House Oversight Committee, a short time ago, issued subpoenas to people in connection to the Epstein case. They will all take the Fifth.

Former:

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

President Bill Clinton: October 14

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Attorney General William Barr: August 18

U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

I don’t think this will bear fruit, but if they don’t take the Fifth, it could get interesting. At least Comer can get people talking about whatever he thinks is this important.

We should be dedicating all efforts at the crimes Tulsi Gabbard exposed. I want to see Mayorkas on trial for destroying the country with unvetted people from communist countries who require handouts to survive or who are criminals, and a few terrorists here and there as Janet Napolitano once said.

