Great News About Voter IDs for Mail-In Ballots in Texas

A federal appeals court ruled the Texas can enforce a state law, invalidating mail-in ballots without a voter state ID or partial Social Security number. The ruling was decided by a three judge panel in the the Fifth Circuit. They determined that SB 1 does not violate federal law.

In a nine-page opinion, Judge James Ho, a Trump appointee, twice said the appeals panel had “little difficulty” concluding that Texas’ law was valid.

“The number-matching requirements are obviously designed to confirm that every mail-in voter is who he claims he is,” Ho wrote for the panel. “And that is plainly material to determining whether an individual is qualified to vote.”

The judges agreed that merely requiring applications to list the voters name and address was insufficient to address security. That information is available to anyone. Anybody could request a mail-in ballot with that information with little or no risk of detection. Judge Ho was joined by Judge Don Willett, a Trump appointee and Judge Patrick Higginbotham, a Reagan appointee.

US District Judge Xavier Rodriguez Jr ruled in 2023 that a presence of an accurate ID number was not material to whether a voter was entitled to vote.