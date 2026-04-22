Big News! Virginia Court Says Redistricting Ballot Was Unconstitutional

Governor Spanberger was elated yesterday when the redistricting vote barely went their way. It was heading for a no vote all day until the mail-in ballots came in. Democrats control the mail-in ballots. However, the ballot fight is not over. A Virginia court just ruled it unconstitutional.

A Virginia circuit court ruled yesterday’s redistricting vote unconstitutional and issued an injunction blocking certification of the results. That is great news. Virginia plans to redistrict the state into 9 Democrat districts and 1 Republican. Republicans have four, and Trump’s 2024 vote was 47% to 50% for Kamala. The union government workers and illegal aliens have moved Northern Virginia into the blue category.

Ken Cuccinelli says Democrat redistricting is doomed:

The “yes” vote has won Va’s redistricting referendum—but the legal fight is just beginning. Four Virginia constitutional challenges are now teed up:

THREE challenges to the amendment process itself:

First, passage was invalid. The amendment was taken up during a special session convened in 2024 for budget purposes. The General Assembly’s own call to the Governor (under Art. IV, §6 and Art. V, §5) and its governing resolution (HJR 6001) limited the session’s scope. Expanding it to include a constitutional amendment on redistricting required a two-thirds vote that never occurred. A Tazewell County judge found this action “void, ab initio.” Art. XII, §1 requires that after first passage, a proposed amendment be “referred to the General Assembly at its first regular session held after the next general election of members of the House of Delegates.” An election must intervene between first and second passage. Here, first passage occurred during an election cycle—not before an intervening one. Art. XII, §1 requires the amendment be submitted to voters “not sooner than ninety days after final passage by the General Assembly.” The timeline from second passage to the April 21 vote did not satisfy this requirement. Plus ONE challenge to the proposed maps: Art. II, §6 requires that “every electoral district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory.” The proposed congressional maps violate this contiguity requirement (rather badly).

Even the wording of the ballot question was corrupt. They asked voters whether they want to “restore fairness in the upcoming elections”!

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