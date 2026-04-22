Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Aligns Himself with the SPLC

A federal grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama, returned an 11-count indictment against the SPLC on April 21, 2026, charging wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. This was after a finding of probable cause.

Many people have known for years that the SPLC was a hate group. Now, there is proof.

Hakeem Jeffries heard all the charges against the SPLC, and the following response is shocking. If you doubted that the SPLC is tied to the Democrat Party, maybe you shouldn’t.

“The so-called indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center announced by Todd Blanche and Kash Patel is baseless and illegitimate.

“These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us.

“And all of them will be held accountable for their corrupt behavior, no matter what it takes,” Jeffries said.

If Democrats are defending these people, what would the logical solution be? He wrote: “These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us.”

“Intimidate us?” What does he mean by “us?”

It also was not a simple announcement. A grand jury found probable cause. I think he sees SPLC the way we do, as one of them.