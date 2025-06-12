Huge! New Bill: Muslim Brotherhood is a Terrorist Organization Act

House Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed legislation on Tuesday to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization. She said it is a shift from appeasement to a “strong, clear-eyed national security vision” and an “America First” agenda.

Mace introduced the “Muslim Brotherhood is a Terrorist Organization Act,” directing the Secretary of State to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t just support terrorism, it inspires it,” said Mace. “President Trump was right when he said the Muslim Brotherhood is a threat to global security, and it’s long past time we call them what they are: terrorists.”

If you remember, then-President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton pushed the Brotherhood as a positive alternative in Libya, Egypt, and even in the United States. The Biden administration ignored the threat.

It cuts off a pipeline of radical ideology that’s infiltrated U.S. institutions. H.R. 2581 already targets Iranian proxies, but Biden’s administration and Obama’s ignored the Brotherhood’s global network funding Hamas and anti-American groups.

Mace’s bill forces accountability. It redirects those funds to border security and dismantles D.C. bureaucracies that enabled this insidious infiltration.

The Brotherhood is a dangerous foreign terrorist group. Now we must do something about CAIR and the other subversives.

The Muslim Brotherhood has deep connections to Mosques popping up everywhere in the United States.

Memri TV member exposing how Muslim brotherhood controls all the mosques in USA and they promotes radical Islam and hate America and all funded by the government pic.twitter.com/VUlOfM12sM — Bob (@Shariakill) March 7, 2025

Laura Loomer believes that the Islamic groups tied to the Muslim Brotherhood that donate to Omar and helped her create the Muslim Caucus will officially be deemed terrorists. Her acceptance of funds from them will be grounds to remove her from Congress.

Additionally, what does it mean for Massachusetts’ first Muslim Mayor who won thanks to funds from the Muslim Brotherhood?

ALERT! Massachusetts elected their 1st Muslim Mayor who was supported by Muslim Brotherhood! MB believes in taking down US thru non violent civilization jihad. Sumbul Siddiqui was supported by MB thru Jetpac, which is an Islamic org that works to get Muslims in office. pic.twitter.com/tGuVXbIyLN — Jennie (@GodLovesUSA1) January 13, 2020

We agree with the Emirati:

HUGE : Rep. Nancy Mace has filed a bill to officially designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Terrorist Organization in the U.S. This is MASSIVE … Thank you @NancyMace pic.twitter.com/2W0dy5fccJ — حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) June 11, 2025

