Hogg’s Gone! Back to His Role As School Shooting Survivor

Hogg is gone, at least he's gone from the DNC, and he is going back to his gun group. He aggressively calls for gutting the Second Amendment.

New Elections

The party voted to hold new elections in a 294-99 vote. David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta had served as vice chairs. However, an audio leaked of DNC head Ed Martin near-tears complaining about Hogg, who almost drove him to resign. After that, Hogg’s boot out the door was evident.

The DNC will now vote from Thursday through Saturday — and then Sunday through Tuesday. They will fill the two slots, which both men could seek again.

The double position requires a man and a woman. Hogg is a white male and doesn’t have a chance so it’s less embarrassing if he doesn’t run.

Hogg had opposed redoing the election, which the Credentials Committee endorsed. The Committee okayed it in response to a complaint from Kalyn Free, an Oklahoma activist who ran for one of the vice chair slots in the Feb. 1 election. She argued the DNC broke its rules on gender diversity in party officer elections, invalidating the election that handed Hogg and Kenyatta their roles.

The DNC jumped on that excuse.

Dumb Remarks

In addition to making the DNC Chair’s life miserable, he made some really dumb comments, though they might be true. He publicly commented about how remarkably good Nancy Pelosi is at stock trades.

He was also caught in a Project Veritas sting where he suggested Jill Biden was President Autopen with her large influence over everything.

The NY Times reported Hogg will not run again.

In a letter provided to The Times, Hogg outlined his reasoning for quitting party leadership rather than running again for vice chair.

“I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs,” he wrote. “It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair — and it’s OK to have disagreements. What isn’t OK is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on.”

“Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters.”

Hogg tried to primary far-left Democrats with even further left Democrats – Progressives like the ones currently ruining state after state county by county. He was replacing candidates in purple states who could win with radicals who can’t win.

Hogg is even too far left for the DNC, which is truly out there.

