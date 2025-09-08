Bill Gates Should Stick to Stealing Computer Programs & Give Up on Lab Meat

M Dowling
What is Bill Gates doing growing laboratory meat for consumption? He has no background for it. Texas asked itself the same question and concluded they should ban it for Texans’ safety.

The law banning it went into effect on September 1st. It is now illegal to “manufacture, process, possess, distribute, offer for sale, or sell cell-cultured protein

Bill Gates is now suing.

It’s a big improvement over the bugs they wanted us to eat.

Ugh! Even ketchup couldn’t save this baby. It looks like someone cut off an arm.

It looks dangerous, but basically all you need is protein. I’ll pass. I’m with Texas.

