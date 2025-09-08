Gangbanger Warns Trump to Keep National Guard Away

A gangbanger warns Trump that the N’s in Chicago are not like D.C. or L.A.. They are a different breed of N’s and they gonna beat the National Guard.

He said there are a 100,000 gangs. I think he meant gang members, and a 100 gangs.

BREAKING – This gang member is issuing a warning to President Trump, stating not to send troops to Chicago, warning that the gangs will beat the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/ou7w8x8fiI — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 7, 2025

One X poster said, Gangbanger thinks he can take on the U.S. National Guard? These clowns can’t even run their own block without shooting their cousins. If Trump sends troops, it won’t be a “fight,” it’ll be a cleanup.

The gangbanger has an impressive vocabulary. It consists mostly of the s-word.

Another poster said, The Sinaloa cartel has long used Chicago as a distribution center. They supply drugs to over 117,000 gang members across more than 100 gangs which has led to violence from rival gangs. Cartels like Sinaloa partnered with Chicago gangs which include the gangster disciples, black p. stones, vice Lords, black disciples for wholesale distribution, which exasperated gang conflicts.

Johnson has signed executive orders, preventing Chicago police from cooperating with federal forces or the National Guard on cartel crackdowns and illegal immigration.

Also, Pritzker has also criticize Trump’s cartel policies which shows that he may be influenced by the cartel.

DEA reports and indictments do confirm Chicago as the cartel epicenter since at least 2009 with Sinaloa leader El Chapo indicted there.

Up to 80% of Chicago’s drugs trace to Sinaloa operations.

Johnson has also been accused of shielding Tren de Aragua, which highlight cartel migrant overlaps.