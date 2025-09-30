Bill Gates: We Must Have Digital IDs to Control the Internet

Bill Gates sounds remarkably like Sir Keir Starmer, UK’s Prime Minister, in his reasoning about the necessity of digital IDs. The globalists invent a problem and then miraculously come up with the solution.

AI might cause some serious issues, as he notes here, but I don’t want the government and other globalist authoritarians ‘solving’ it for me, especially not before it’s a problem.

You can’t believe anything the media puts out ever. So let’s start there. What will he do about that?

“Well, the boundary between crazy but free speech versus misleading people in a dangerous way or inciting them is a very tough boundary,” Gates begins in the video. “My case, some of it’s even, you know, kind of funny like that. You know, I’m using chips to track people, although, because you’re anonymous online, it can be worse.

“I do think, over time, you know, with things like deep fakes, most of the time you’re online, you’re going to want to be an environment where the people are truly identified, that is, they’re connected to a real world identity that you trust, instead of just people saying whatever they want. You know, I don’t think in the future you’ll want to get mail that comes from an anonymous source, because whatever you see there might be designed just to mislead you.

“And so the idea of Providence, who sent me this email was that really them. You know, we’re going to have to have systems and behaviors that were more aware of, okay, who? Who says that? Who? Who created this?”

I already get crazy emails and calls from crooks. It’s been going on for years. Censorship as a solution is evil and people who want to do it have an underlying unsavory agenda. They are the new Puritans without the ethics.

Thanks anyway Bill, we’re fine.