Judge Rules US Can’t Deport Non-Citizen Student Guests for Protests

Massachusetts judge William Young, a Reagan appointee, claims that Trump’s administration unconstitutionally targeted pro Palestinian protesters. The pro-Palestinian movement includes Hamas supporters, communists and Antifa. Radicals very quickly took over the movement and began harassing Jewish students.

The judge basically ruled that the US can’t deport foreign guests in this country over their unlimited right to free speech.

On Israel

The judge wrote “In the wake of the October 2023 Hamas terror attack, the foreign policy of the United States under the Biden administration was staunchly pro Israel. This foreign policy has continued under the Trump administration. If anything, it has become even more strongly pro-Israel following in virtual lockstep the foreign policy of the state of Israel.”

The 85-year-old judge promised Biden he would retire in 2021 never did obviously. His anti-Trump rulings have already been overruled twice by the Supreme Court and was accused by Justice Gorsuch of defying the court.

He just ruled that non-citizen guests here on visas, have an unlimited right to free speech without ever being deported. In other words, you can’t deport non-citizens for protesting the war in Gaza. According to him, it’s unconstitutional.

He is also opposed to ICE wearing masks, even though they’re being doxxed and terrorized if they don’t. He compared them to “desperados” and the Klu Klux Klan.”

The Story via CBS

In a 161-page decision, Young delivered a blistering assessment of the Trump administration’s efforts to pursue international students who expressed pro-Palestinian views on college campuses, which he said was constitutionally protected speech.

He claimed that Secretaries Rubio and Noem and President Trump approved “truly scandalous and unconstitutional suppression of free speech.”

“The president’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains exposes a great threat to American freedom of speech.” He wrote of Secretaries Noem and Rubio that they “acted in concert to misuse the sweeping powers of their respective offices to target non-citizen pro-Palestinians for deportation primarily on account of their first amendment protected political speech, “and did so through targeted deportation proceedings and a pro-Palestinian student activist, across the country which “continues unconstitutionally to freedom of speech to this day.“

The only problem with what he’s saying is the people involved are tied to Hamas or the Red-Green alliance. They don’t belong here.

Young praised the witnesses who testified on behalf of the government, saying of them that they were “decent, credible, dedicated nonpartisan professionals. True patriots who, in order to do their duty, have been weaponized by their highest superiors to reach foregone conclusions for most ignoble ends.”

They’re patriots of another country.

But he accused Rubio and Noem of acting with “invidious” intent: “to target a few for speaking out and then use the full rigor of the Immigration and Nationality Act (in ways it had never been used before) to have them publicly deported with the goal of tamping down pro-Palestinian student protests and terrorizing similarly situated non-citizen (and other) pro-Palestinians into silence because their views were unwelcome.”