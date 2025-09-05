Bill Jacobson: Open Borders Lit the Match to the Country

Attorney Bill Jacobson who runs the Legal Insurrection website was on ‘I’m Right with Jesse Kelly’, and he clarified the law on tariffs, use of the Alien Enemies Act, and the process of deportation. Jacobson included a transcript on his site and titled the piece, “Opening the Borders Was Like Lighting a Match to the Country.”

The clip goes quickly. It’s interesting.

Tariffs

President Trump invoked emergency powers to tariff foreign countries. Treasury Secretary Bessent described the trade deficit as an emergency. A court found that the statute doesn’t mention tariffs and President Trump exceeded his authority.

Jacobson believes the language gives him the authority to deal with the emergency.

Alien Enemies Act

Jesse Kelly also asked Jacobson about the use of the 1700s Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court sent it back to lower courts. Jacobson said he believes they will find the President, not the federal court, has the authority to declare it an invasion. Jacobson said that certainly Venezuela sending the gang members here to subvert our country is sufficient to support the President’s judgment.

Immigration Judges

Kelly also asked him about the 600 military judges being sent to act as immigration judges. Jacobson explained that left knew the weakness in the system. It wasn’t equipped to handle millions of people, and when you flood the system, you bring it to a halt. And that is what happened.

So, he is adding judges to handle tens of thousands more.

People were taught how to pretend they are asylum seekers. Then, you ramp it up with open borders, and you shut down the system.

Jacobson didn’t get to discuss all the enticements that Democrats threw out: Welfare, housing handouts, free medical and education, and the list goes on. They were getting benefits that should have gone to our people. Then they lied about the border being secured.

In general, the cases vary and the whole process can take months. Democrats want to bring the system to a halt with drawn out hearings, but they can reduce these people to an hour-long hearing.

Watch:

Cloward & Piven

It would be hard to not look at this as the Cloward and Piven ideology. I haven’t written about them in years, but their suggestions for overturning the very foundation of our government were clear. Flood the system, destroy the system, replace it with the communist-socialist systems.

Wikipedia defines the strategy accurately. The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. The strategy aims to utilize “militant anti poverty groups” to facilitate a “political crisis” by overloading the welfare system via an increase in welfare claims, forcing the creation of a system of guaranteed minimum income and “redistributing income through the federal government”.

Overloading the system is key!

Their goal was to end poverty.

Richard Cloward died in 2001 at the age of 74. Francis Fox Piven is 92 and still speaks publicly. They both received numerous awards from prestigious universities.

When the Sentinel was first established in February 2011, we wrote about them and the damage they were doing. The result was being called a conspiracy theorist or a liar for quoting them verbatim.

The Story We Are Now Allowed to Tell

In 1966, then-Columbia University sociologists Richard Andrew Cloward and Frances Fox Piven revealed the Cloward-Piven Strategy, which seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse. They publicized it in an article, The Nation.

The Cloward-Piven strategy depended on surprise, but eventually, there was a backlash. In 1996, President Clinton signed the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which was “the end of welfare as we know it.” At least it was until almost all of it was reversed by Barack Obama, beginning with the overhauls outlined in the Stimulus. It grew exponentially under Joe Biden.

The Story

In the late 1990s, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani exposed them and others, citing Cloward-Piven’s 1966 manifesto in his effort to drive much-needed welfare reform as the city grappled with extraordinary debt. He accused them of economic sabotage.

“This wasn’t an accident,” Giuliani charged in a 1997 speech. “It wasn’t an atmospheric thing; it wasn’t supernatural. This is the result of policies and programs designed to have the maximum number of people get on welfare.”

After the backlash from their 1966 article, Cloward and Piven were never as open or candid again.

Their activism over the ensuing years, however, appeared to rely on the tactic of overloading the system. They didn’t simply rely on welfare. Wherever they detected weakness in the bureaucratic system, they applied pressure.

Using Voting Rights

Cloward-Piven strategists founded the “voting rights movement” in 1982, allegedly to complete the work of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It was led by followers of George Wiley’s welfare rights crusade.

Project Vote arose from it. It is an ACORN group. Another group servicing the voter effort was Human Serve, founded by Richard Cloward, now deceased, and Frances Fox Piven, who is very much alive.

All three pushed for the Motor Voter law, which was signed in 1993. It is responsible for overloading the voter rolls with “deadwood” and laying the path to voter fraud.

The Living Wage [and Universal Basic Income]

The Cloward-Piven strategy is often seen in the work of the far-left Podesta-Soros Open Society Institute.

The living wage is an outgrowth of The Open Society and its Shadow Party. It seeks to overload the capitalist system and equalize all outcomes regardless of effort or success.

They want capitalism replaced with a wholly nationalized system.

In papers published in 1971 and 1977, Cloward and Piven argued that mass unrest in the United States, especially between 1964 and 1969, led to a massive expansion of welfare rolls, though not to the guaranteed-income program that they had hoped for. They believed it would end poverty.

It would also end freedom and achievement as we know it.

h/t James