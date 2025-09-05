FBI Potentially Stopped a Mass Killing at a Pre-School

The FBI took a man in custody who was allegedly threatening to slaughter little black children.

Writing under the username “CommentatorsHateMe,” Zachary Charles Newell allegedly posted a comment on YouTube indicating his intention to “shoot up” a preschool and kill black children.

According to the complaint, that was not the only time he wrote these vicious comments.

“The comments posted by this suspect were violent, hateful and shocking to the conscience,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Our office worked swiftly to take this subject into custody and worked with the [FBI] to subsequently have him placed into federal custody. … Suspects who make these types of comments will be dealt with as severely as the law allows.”

One has to wonder what drives a person to make threats like this, and after the horrendous massacre of children at a Catholic School.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised agents on X for their work preventing a potential tragedy.

“The incredible work of this FBI stopped a potential school shooting. After the suspect was released on bond, we moved quickly to arrest him and secured federal charges to keep him detained and our children safe,” he said. “Quick action and phenomenal intelligence work saved lives and kept families whole.”

“Parents should know we will never hesitate to respond with urgency to protect their kids, their schools, and their communities,” Patel said.