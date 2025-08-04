Bill Maher Rings the Alarm Bells Over Mayoral Candidate Zohran

Bill Maher tried to warn his party of the danger in electing Zohran Mamdani, the socialist, as mayor of New York City. This came out in a discussion with an illogical partisan who argued against his point of view.

Bill Maher says Zohran Mamdani will help “elect JD Vance” or another GOP nominee in 2028 if he becomes New York City mayor.

“He definitely has the power and influence to elect JD Vance — or whoever is the Republican candidate next time,” said the HBO host. “It is a walking commercial for the Republican Party nationally,” he added.”

Maher explained that New York is a bellwether state like no other, a center of capitalism, after his far-left buddy claimed the mayor of New York City doesn’t matter.

“Don’t tell me that who the mayor of New York is doesn’t matter,” Maher added.

The irrational partisan argued people are making Zohran into a boogeyman.

Maher said, “You don’t have to boogeyman him! He does it to himself!”

Watch: