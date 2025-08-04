Letitia Loses Again: Trump Does Not Have to Release Racist Funds

A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit by 16 Democratic-led states led by New York’s Letitia James. They tried to force President Trump’s administration to release hundreds of millions of dollars of grants. They were racist, eliminating white men. The judge agreed with the administration.

The administration had canceled grants increasing DEI in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Democratic state attorneys general had urged U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan to block the National Science Foundation from canceling funding awarded to universities designed to increase the participation of women, minorities, and people in those fields, known collectively as STEM.

It’s biased and leaves out white men.

The same day that policy was posted in April, NSF began canceling grants that had been previously issued that touched on among other topics of diversity, equity and inclusion. Trump has sought to eliminate DEI from the government and society.

The states said the policy was inconsistent with the National Science Foundation Act’s mandate that the agency award grants “to increase the participation of underrepresented populations in STEM fields.”

But Cronan said NSF’s policy did not require it to cease supporting such projects. He noted that it has in fact continued to fund a number of such projects, including at institutions within the plaintiff states.

“This evidence powerfully undermines Plaintiffs’ argument that the Priority Directive renders this class of projects categorically ineligible for funding,” Cronan wrote.

NSF declined to comment.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it is reviewing the decision.

The Biden National Science Foundation illegally racially discriminated in the award of grants. Trump stopped it. So Democrat activists sued in New York City federal court. Unfortunately for them, they drew Judge John Cronan–a rare SDNY judge who actually follows the law. pic.twitter.com/Yo0JCVDDPk — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 2, 2025

SDNY Judge John Cronan suggests that federal agencies doling out research grants based on race is unconstitutional. Unfortunately, there is considerable evidence the Biden administration did exactly that and got away with it. (p. 4 and p. 72 of the ruling)