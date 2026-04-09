Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo Fight on Air Over Iran

Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo got into a spitting match over Iran’s nuclear capacity. They were discussing Operation Epic Fury when O’Reilly asked Cuomo to “Keep quiet for a second.” Cuomo wasn’t letting O’Reilly quote an expert; Cuomo said it was out of context.

Since it was on Cuomo’s News Nation show, Cuomo said, “No, it’s my show, pal, and if you don’t like it, you can go.”

They were debating Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s comment earlier in the day that the US knows exactly how far Iran has come in producing nuclear weapons. The quote was from the Atomic Energy Agency Director-General, Rafael Grossi. He said on CBS News’s show with host Margaret Brennan that it was probably that Iran obtained 60% enriched uranium, a dangerous milestone. From there, you get to 90% within the month.

Cuomo said he was taking it out of context and wouldn’t let him quote Grossi.

“That’s not exactly what he said,” Cuomo rebuked. “What did you think, I’m just gonna let you take it out of context, like you did on your show last night? Not here. Here we’re gonna give you the context.”

O’Reilly doubled down and said he wasn’t taking it out of context.

They fought over Iran not allowing weapons inspectors in and traded jabs.

The left is siding with Iran and does not trust the administration. Unless you’re on the inside, you don’t really know how the decision was made. Some people think it was only on Netanyahu’s word. However, I doubt the administration moved all our hardware outside Iran in response to Grossi’s comment. The administration said that they were building an infrastructure that would prevent people from ever stopping Iran from getting the bomb. We now know they had at least 27 underground missile arsenals, or had them. We don’t know how many were destroyed.

This is what started it:

An instant classic. Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo just got into a full-blown DOGFIGHT live on NewsNation — with Cuomo eventually telling O’Reilly to LEAVE the show. “KEEP QUIET for a SECOND! — NO! It’s MY show, pal!” What started as a debate over IAEA Director Rafael Grossi’s… pic.twitter.com/WQiYkTYV3V — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2026

I wonder if they have these fights on air just to get more clicks.

Cuomo laughed when O’Reilly mentioned ‘bombs away, Lindsey.’ I have to agree with Cuomo’s comments on Lindsey.