Lebanon: No One Negotiates for Them! Iran & EU Get Lost Then

Our ‘allies’ have not been with us during the war in Iran, and now they are actively taking Iran’s side. They are doing it for naught because Lebanon doesn’t want anyone negotiating on its behalf.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the nation without a working warship, demands that Israel stop firing on Hezbollah. Maybe they would if Hezbollah stopped firing on them. Last night, Vice President Vance said that Lebanon was not part of the Iran deal. Starmer likes to pretend he was a part of the ceasefire, so he should know that. He made a point of saying it’s the moral thing to do, but he hasn’t said a word about it to Hezbollah.

Vlad Putin just escorted a sanctioned oil tanker through the English Channel, mocking Starmer because he knows Starmer won’t do a thing. No one takes Starmer seriously. Still, he’s blathering the Iranian talking points. It’s not true that Lebanon was part of the Iran agreement. Iran may think so, but it isn’t.

Watch | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Israeli attacks in Lebanon: That should stop; that’s my strong view. pic.twitter.com/ML7wy4vfcK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 9, 2026

French President Macron is obnoxious as usual, telling the US and Iran to honor the ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he told the leaders of Iran and the United States that he hoped a ceasefire between them would be respected in Lebanon and across “all areas of confrontation,” as Israeli strikes continued to hit Beirut.

Since Lebanon was never included in the deal, he is clearly working for Iran with this statement.

The woke Prime Minister of Australia was never involved in negotiations and is now demanding that Lebanon be included in the negotiations. Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, “firmly believes that the ceasefire has to apply to Lebanon as well.”

What? Who asked him? He’s been nowhere in the picture until now.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: The Australian government also firmly believes that the ceasefire has to apply to Lebanon as well. pic.twitter.com/6w6xSlUTLX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2026

Spain demands that Israel stop bombing Lebanon. Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador because shots were fired at the UN building in Lebanon. That’s another organization that’s anti-American—the UN.

Lebanon Wants Iran and the Europeans to Shut Up and Go Away

In summation, the NATO allies are actively siding with Iran, and they are doing it needlessly. Lebanon wants them to shut up and go away. They are a sovereign country. Lebanon’s foreign ministry says no party has the right to negotiate on Lebanon’s behalf other than its government, adding that the state has already expressed its readiness for direct negotiations with Israel and that Lebanon’s sovereignty is indivisible and non-negotiable.

Additionally, Israel said it would hold direct negotiations with Lebanon.