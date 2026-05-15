Bill to Withhold Senators’ Pay During Shutdowns After Nov. 3

Under a new bill, senators won’t receive paychecks during a government shutdown. Senators unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday to withhold their pay during government shutdowns. They are trying to make shutdowns painful.

The bipartisan support for the measure comes at a time when federal closures have become longer and more frequent, frustrating lawmakers who say there should be punishment when Congress fails at its most basic legislative duty.

Under the resolution, senators will get paid after the shutdown ends. It doesn’t take effect until after November 3rd, so the shutdown of ICE and CBP continues.

“Shutting down government should not be our default solution to our refusal to work out our issues and our differences,” said Sen. John Kennedy, the bill’s sponsor, in a floor speech Wednesday.

It doesn’t affect the House.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Kennedy.