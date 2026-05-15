Ex-Sec. Mayorkas Wishes Biden Secured the Border Sooner – Not Satire

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, now blames Joe Biden for the open borders. He claims he disagreed with the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Alejandro also suggested that border security should have been tightened sooner. Meanwhile, the tighter border still allowed 5,000 migrants to pour in each day.

“There were areas of disagreement within immigration policy…But I voiced my views.”

“I was very pleased that in June of 2024, we took executive action that I thought made reforms that were sensible.”

Alejandro Mayorkas is the man who repeatedly told us the border was secure, the border’s secure. Joe Biden was suffering from a mental deficiency, and far-left Democrats like Mayorkas ran wild with the freedom Biden’s feeble-mindedness allowed. Mayorkas was impeached, but the Senate wouldn’t convict despite the hard evidence.

The former Homeland Security secretary lies and rewrites history, but no one will prosecute him.