Blowing Up the Drug-Laden Sub in the Caribbean

President Donald Trump said the two survivors from a U.S. strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea suspected of carrying drugs are being sent back to their home countries.

“The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” Trump posted on his social media platform on Saturday afternoon.

Trump said the vessel that was stuck was a submarine and added that U.S. intelligence indicated it was carrying fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.

Repatriating the alleged drug traffickers avoids what could have been a messy legal battle for the administration and one that could have challenged Trump’s “war” against the cartels. Under the law, unarmed combatants held in military custody are allowed to protest their detention in court.

The Soviet-like ACLU would make it into a chaotic mess.

The OSINT Report

“The U.S. Department of Defense has posted footage showing a drone strike carried out Thursday against a cartel drug semi-submersible, not a submarine like has been claimed by some officials, in the Southern Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela.”

However, everyone calls them subs.

According to U.S. Intelligence, the vessel was loaded with illegal drugs, including fentanyl, and was traveling a known narcotrafficking transit route towards the United States.

“Two narco-terrorists were killed in the strike, while two others survived and were later rescued by the U.S. Navy, with them set to be returned to their home countries of Colombia and Ecuador.”