Sen. McConnell Fell Again

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took a hard fall on Thursday while trying to speed away from a protester asking about ICE. The footage is everywhere on social media.

The 83-year-old senator fell to the ground while taking off with the protester named “Stella” in hot pursuit.

We need Mitch to make it to the election so lefty Gov. Andy Beshear doesn’t appoint someone to take his place. Andy is supposed to pick whoever the legislature recommends but we shouldn’t count on him doing that.

Mitch isn’t much of a Republican, but he’s better than anyone Andy would appoint.