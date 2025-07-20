Bolsonaro Awaits Trial by Brazilian Government USAID Funded

Brazil’s Supreme Court said Friday that the police were responding to efforts by Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, who lives in the U.S., to lobby the Trump administration to intervene in the criminal case and impose sanctions on the case’s top justice.

The court thinks he might flee.

Police raided Bolsonaro’s home in a luxury gated community in the capital, Brasília, early Friday, seizing his cellphone and more than $15,000 in cash, most of which was in U.S. dollars.

He is not allowed to leave his home at night, or on weekends and can’t use social media.

He can’t go within 200 meters of foreign embassies or consulates because he is allegedly endangering the country’s sovereignty.

This is how they treat a former President.

US Revokes Visa of US Justice Overseeing the Case

The U.S. visa of the Brazilian judge overseeing the criminal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was revoked Friday, four days after President Donald Trump called the South American nation’s treatment of the former leader a “witch hunt.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement on Friday.

“President Trump made clear that his administration will hold accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States,” Rubio said in a statement. “Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil’s shores to target Americans.

“I have therefore ordered visa revocations for Moraes and his allies on the court, as well as their immediate family members effective immediately.”

The Brazilian Election Was Stolen from Bolsonaro Using US Tax Dollars via USAID

The 2022 Brazilian election was stolen from Bolsonaro — with USAID and the CIA involved in installing election-rigging machines that Brazilians didn’t even want.

Just months before the election, CIA Director William Burns visited Brazil and warned Bolsonaro not to cast doubt on the voting machines or contest the election results — implying the newly installed machines were compromised.

Additionally, Defense Secretary Lloyd ‘Woke’ Austin, a DEI hire, also visited Brazil and pressured the Chief of the Brazilian Armed Forces to accept the election results and support Lula, a convicted felon and self-proclaimed communist.

In other words, the overthrow of the U.S. government, overthrew the Brazilian government, via USAID — at the expense of the American taxpayer.

