One of the Conspirators, Ben Rhodes, Destroyed People

One of the many deceitful operatives in the Obama administration was Ben Rhodes, the obedient teller of lies. He knew they were creating a hoax, though he denies it, and still he wrote this tweet. The depth of deceit gives one the creeps.

Rhodes was the former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting under Obama. Every lie he told was approved by Obama. Rhodes was his dutiful scribe.

He seriously damaged people’s lives, people who were prominent with good reputations, and can never get them back. He and the band of treasonous conspirators dragged innocent people to court to make them look like criminals. It didn’t matter that they didn’t have evidence; they gleefully bankrupted them. Mike Caputo was one of Rhodes’ victims.

Rhodes Knew

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released this document showing who attended the White House Intelligence briefing on December 9, 2016. In the video, you can hear him lie about it, feign innocence.

As for Barack Obama knowing about Russiagate, it would have been impossible.

By January 20th, Susan Rice, who lied on five Sunday shows about Benghazi, wrote her CYA memo, pretending they did everything “by the book.”

Ben Rhodes claims he and Obama knew nothing.

“We didn’t know that there was an FBI investigation of Trump. I didn’t, President Obama didn’t. We actually abided by the firewalls. If there were any investigations that took place, those decisions were made in the Justice Department, in the FBI, not in the White House.

“They will find nothing that suggests there was any political or White House involvement in any of that. Literally, I learned about the FBI investigation of Trump as a private citizen in the frickin Washington Post. You have to understand, we actually abided by the longstanding practice of the White House not getting involved in that kind of stuff.”

They gathered to discuss Russia.

Obama directed the intel community to create a new intelligence assessment, the ICA, that detailed Russian election meddling on behalf of President Trump. It’s recorded and now released.

The intelligence gathered showed no meddling. All that popped up was a troll farm that bought a piddling amount of ads on Facebook.

These people must be brought to justice because no one is above the law and because we need accountability and reform.

In New York, you don’t hear any of this on the news. The online papers gloss over the evidence and even try to demean DNI Gabbard. The smears and conspiracies continue and must end.

The next day, top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling

Bill Barr, a Bushie, had the same information as DNI Gabbard, but he chose to slough it off and appoint a prosecutor who played ball, steering the investigation away from the truth.

John Durham spent 4 years and $10 million investigating the phony Russian collusion hoax, and all he found was one low-level FBI attorney changing an email for a warrant.

In less than 6 months, Tulsi Gabbard has uncovered a conspiracy to overturn the 2016 election by Obama. pic.twitter.com/KdZezylzRp — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2025

Michael Caputo wrote in part in Racket News about the destruction of people’s lives:

Most Remnants stayed silent. They were the smart ones.

Those subjects of the bogus Russian collusion investigations are quietly reassembling their lives today. Just six or seven years ago, some pulled their children from school, bullied by students and teachers alike. Both parents in at least one family were fired, and with no money for tuition their son was forced to drop out of the college he worked tirelessly to attend. I don’t think he ever returned.

These Remnant stories are commonplace. Many families lost their homes; most lost their life savings. I know of older targets living on meager pensions now that their bank accounts were drained by lawfare legal fees. Those still working are earning less than half the income of their peers.

One family left the country, disheartened by what America had become. Another man, once an international business success, was wrongly debased and finally diminished to serve in a bureaucracy.

Then there is the death and near deaths, the suicide attempts readers will never know, the illnesses brought on by stress. When I fell with head and neck cancer, another Remnant struck by the disease called me twice a week to share our battles. After several months, his calls stopped.

My colleague had finally succumbed to the Crossfire Hurricane plague, unfathomable stress that drives cancer. Readers don’t even know his name; his wife and two young children know he was a hero.

He did nothing wrong. He was a Remnant.