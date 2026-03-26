Bombshell Evidence That Schiff Conspired Against Trump During Ukraine Impeachment?

A report by an independent journalist claims we will soon see proof that Adam Schiff conspired against President Trump during the Ukraine-related impeachment.

In December of last year, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, told the press that Adam Schiff covertly conspired with the impeachment whistleblower, CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, in an attempt to overthrow the sitting president of the United States. Reportedly, we will soon see the proof.

FLASHBACK: CIA Director John Ratcliffe says Adam Schiff secretly conspired with fake impeachment whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to overthrow the sitting President, and the Intelligence Community Inspector General confirms it. pic.twitter.com/mJsseWORdr — @amuse (@amuse) December 20, 2025

Details

This concerns the Trump-Ukraine impeachment over a memo and a phone call by Mr. Trump to Mr. Zelensky. President Trump was accused of extorting Mr. Zelensky for information about Joe Biden. He was found not guilty. However, Joe Biden had actually extorted Ukraine to fire a prosecutor to protect Burisma from his investigation. Biden bragged about it publicly, but there was no investigation.

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry reports that DNI Tulsi Gabbard will soon declassify an explosive top-secret document former House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff locked away in a Capitol SCIF several years ago and wouldn’t let even members of Congress see.

Mr. Sperry’s sources aren’t always correct, but after Mr. Ratcliffe said it publicly, and knowing how that hoax went down, it’s more than plausible.

“The Inspector General for the Intelligence Community can provide no information about the contacts between the House Intelligence Committee majority and the whistleblower prior to his involvement.

“So, the only way we will be able to obtain that information is from the House Intelligence Committee majority itself. They are fact witnesses in the same investigation that they are now running.”

Tulsi Gabbard is the only one with access, and she might soon release the information.

We must then see Attorney General Bondi respond.