Tina Peters Found Not Guilty of Prison Assault

According to Colorado Public Radio, former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found not guilty of assault regarding a January 2026 altercation with another inmate at a Colorado prison. While cleared of the assault charge, she was convicted of a lesser violation for being in an unauthorized area. Peters is currently serving a nine-year sentence for a 2024 conviction for election fraud.

Nine years was absolutely absurd and meant to overpenalize her. The judge called her “dangerous.”

A January 2026 altercation involving Peters and another inmate was captured on video, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections, though no serious injuries were reported, as stated in this Instagram post.

Prison officials determined Peters was not guilty of assault but guilty of a “lesser charge… that she was in a part of the prison where she wasn’t supposed to be,” as reported on

Peters is still serving her nine-year prison sentence, which began after her 2024 conviction for tampering with voting machines, notes this Colorado Public Radio article.

Supporters say she is a “political prisoner.” Her lawyers recently explored potential clemency or an appeal of her conviction, according to this Instagram.

This is what happened:

FREE TINA PETERS! This is the recent alleged altercation that took place, while incarcerated, with Tina and another inmate. The reason they are keeping her is because she has the proof to burn the house down and prove election fraud in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/QEqn3AnyK9 — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) January 20, 2026

There is no word from Gov. Polis since about January 11th, when he said he was thinking of freeing her. Many of the commenters were vile, demanding she not be released. The DA wants her imprisoned for nine years.

Posts you might be interested in reading:

(@realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 18 2026, 7:51 PM ET ) FREE TINA PETERS, A 73-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, WITH CANCER, GIVEN A NINE YEAR DEATH SENTENCE IN A COLORADO PRISON BY A DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR, JARED POLIS, AND A CORRUPT POLITICAL MACHINE, FOR EXPOSING… pic.twitter.com/24Pg34A9RH — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 19, 2026

Colorado Governor Jared Polis appears to be on the path to freeing Tina Peters! @realtinapeters 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Let’s give him a little encouragement to do the right thing! Call Colorado Governor Jared Polis! (303) 866-2471https://t.co/s2TGtvaHfn — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 6, 2026