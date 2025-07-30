Bombshell If True: Obama, Ciinton Face Serious Evidence of Their Treachery

Caveat: We still have to see the Annex report and hear the explanations.

President Trump is very angry with former president Obama for the trap he appears to have set up for him and his staff, especially Mike Flynn. Trump is calling Obama a traitor on TruthSocial and wants him tried for treason.

John Solomon said he understands why he is frustrated. However, there is some good news for President Trump if Solomon is correct. Barack Obama can be summoned before a Grand Jury, cannot take the Fifth and cannot lie.

“I know President Trump has every right to be frustrated with him. I think President Trump’s analysis last week was right. I think the immunity rule might protect him [Barack Obama] on the original charges. That’s what most legal experts tell me. That that ruling is so sweeping, it will protect Obama from what he did in office.

“However, Barack Obama can now be summoned before a grand jury. He cannot take the Fifth Amendment because he has immunity from prosecution. He’ll have to tell the truth. If he lies as a private citizen about what he did as president, he’ll no longer have that immunity.

“And that is a trap that Obama is potentially facing.

“And I want to say the irony to that, because on January 5, 2017, he presided over a meeting in the White House where the FBI had just cleared Mike Flynn of any wrongdoing, and they [Obama and his staff] schemed in that meeting how they might be able to jam up Mike Flynn, and they came up with the idea, will learn into an interview, catch him in July, and then prosecute him that way. Barack Obama now is about to face a potential similar situation as the one he created unfairly for Mike Flynn.”

Watch:

Why This Matters

We allegedly have a bombshell report coming. It is the annex to the Durham report that Americans did not get to see. John Solomon told Hannity that the Durham Annex shows the Clinton campaign planned this all along and Barack Obama knew and let it happen. Hillary knew and gave it the go-ahead.

“When people see what the foreign intelligence is and then how the FBI acted, it matches. Extremely closing. This is a bombshell Senator Grassley is going to release as early as tomorrow,” Solomon says.

Watch:

“BOMBSHELL” John Solomon announces Chuck Grassley will release the Durham Annex as early as tomorrow, saying he believes it will show FBI officials KNEW the Clinton campaign planned the entire Russia collusion hoax AND that they agreed to be co-conspirators Hillary can’t… pic.twitter.com/aKAKDHo19s — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) July 30, 2025

This next clip provides more detail from John Solomon.

“All of this activity in December or January, which we’ve been focusing on the last couple weeks, has to be looked at in light of what Barack Obama knew in July 2016 because in July 2016 there’s an intelligence intercept.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot more about this in the next couple of days with a new declassification. But in July 2016, John Brennan goes over and personally briefs the president and tells him there is intelligence Hillary Clinton has authorized a dirty trick where she’s going to try to make it look like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are colluding to win the election.

“He knows that Barack Obama knows that. John Brennan knows that before the FBI opens up their investigation called Crossfire Hurricane. In other words, they know what they open up on is the likely fruits of a Hillary Clinton political dirty trick, not a real intelligence threat, not a security matter, a political dirty trick, and they bite on it. And they legitimize it by going to the FISA court, getting a special counsel, interviewing everybody.

“Making Mike Flynn, go through hell. Knowing that Barack Obama knew that at the beginning at the top of the food chain, and he doesn’t stop it, tells you that Barack Obama has some things, he really needs to answer to to the American public,” Solomon said.

If this pans out as Solomon says, it’s a bombshell, a smoking gun of a coup by the very people who scream about democracy day and night.

How are they going to explain this away? We don’t know, but they are good at delaying and destroying evidence. What we do know is no one is above the law, not even the charming Barack Obama.