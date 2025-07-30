Too Late Powell? Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Great Economic Indicators

Despite all the economic indicators pointing to a cut in interest rates, Jerome Powell will leave them unchanged at 4.50% and 7% mortgages. Europe has cut their interest rates eleven times. A cut would be great for the housing market.

The stock market is going down, down, down on the news, making Powell very happy.

He is blaming President Trump’s tariffs for price increases.

“Increased tariffs are pushing up prices. Near-term measures of inflation expectations have moved up.”

Inflation has gone down from 2.7% to 2.5, but still over 2%. Powell won’t budge.

Each point costs us $365 billion. It is trillions of dollars lost over a decade, thanks to the Feds.

Powell acts like he’s saving the economy while taxpayers are left footing the bill.

Can tariffs cause inflation? Tariffs are not inflation.

However, the problem is the Biden spending parasite is alive and well. Unless Congress stops spending, all this is for naught.

