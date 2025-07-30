Too Late Powell? Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Great Economic Indicators

By
M Dowling
-
2
10

Despite all the economic indicators pointing to a cut in interest rates, Jerome Powell will leave them unchanged at 4.50% and 7% mortgages. Europe has cut their interest rates eleven times. A cut would be great for the housing market.

The stock market is going down, down, down on the news, making Powell very happy.

He is blaming President Trump’s tariffs for price increases.

“Increased tariffs are pushing up prices. Near-term measures of inflation expectations have moved up.”

Inflation has gone down from 2.7% to 2.5, but still over 2%. Powell won’t budge.

Each point costs us $365 billion. It is trillions of dollars lost over a decade, thanks to the Feds.

Powell acts like he’s saving the economy while taxpayers are left footing the bill.

Can tariffs cause inflation? Tariffs are not inflation.

However, the problem is the Biden spending parasite is alive and well. Unless Congress stops spending, all this is for naught.

Should we listen to the economic illiterate, elizabeth Warren?

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
12 minutes ago

The markets are going down as I am typing this

It is what Trump-hating Powell wanted.

That is why he refused to lower rates. He knw what it would do.

He does not like it that with Trump the economy is doing well.

Powell is guilty of sabotaging the economy.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
21 minutes ago

Who is correct? It sure isn’t Powell. Minimally, a 1% re3duction should be trialed. High interest rates also push money to the USA to lock in high government bond rates. I would think that would be more likely to increase inflation, but I am just a layman.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz