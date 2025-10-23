Book Review: Jonathan Cahn’s The Avatar

Near the beginning of his stunning book, The Avatar, Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn says:

In The Return of the Gods, I wrote of the deities of the ancient world…They are by nature, possessing spirits, and so they seek to possess all things, people, movements, cultures, civilizations…and so it is no accident that America and Western civilizations have witnessed the emergence of cultural totalitarianism…and the elimination of the Judeo-Christian foundation upon which these civilizations have, for ages, stood. (Pages 3 and 4)

Cahn later identifies some of the ancient deities or spirits as Baal, Ishtar/Astarte, and Molech. The worship of such pagan gods often included sexual perversion and child sacrifice. Throughout the book, Cahn identifies numerous and amazing connections between ancient and modern evil, including names and dates.

One of the primary examples of evil identified in ancient times is the dynasty of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel, who were notorious promoters of idolatrous worship.

The ideology behind the worship of fertility gods was to gain their approval and blessing by committing indiscriminate, non-committal sexual acts in hilltop groves or ritualistic prostitution in sanctuaries. The Ahab and Jezebel dynasty also supported sacrificing unwanted children to the storm gods.

Followers were taught that it was their civic and spiritual duty to have illicit sex and sacrifice inconvenient children. Whether one believes in the devil or not, this level of perverted worship seems to support the influence of demonic spirits. Promoters of evil pretend that evil is good so that atrocities can be committed with pride instead of guilt.

Throughout the book, Cahn explains many spiritual mysteries and how they apply to people and nations in ancient and modern times, including this one:

When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. (Matthew 12:43-45; explained on pages 61 and 190)

Throughout the book, Cahn points out parallels between ancient and modern times. Here’s one startling example:

As Baal leads to Ishtar and Ishtar to Molech, so the sexual revolution that overtook American and Western culture would lead to the sacrificing of the most innocent…Molech now came in the guise of self-interest, liberation, convenience, and the pursuit of happiness, gain, and success…But there was a difference; Israel had offered up thousands of its children—America had offered up millions. (page 75)

In the process of documenting parallels between ancient and modern evils, Cahn explains why and how some politicians are avatars or manifestations of ancient deities and dynasties. Many of the similarities are obvious, such as the promotion of immorality and child sacrifice.

On page 94 of The Avatar, Cahn recounts the prophet Elisha anointing a warrior named Jehu to strike down the house of Ahab and Jezebel and become the new leader. (2 Kings 9:6-7) Jehu fulfills his calling by destroying the groves and altars of the pagan gods and eliminating an idol-worshipping dynasty.

On page 114, Cahn says that Jehu was a hammer, ax, battering ram, and vessel of judgment upon the House of Ahab and Jezebel that brought redemption to the nation. Then, Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn prophetically declares that Donald J. Trump is the American Jehu, a divinely commissioned hammer of judgment and redemption.

Significant portions of the book are dedicated to presenting physical and spiritual evidence that Trump is fulfilling the template of Jehu by restoring Judeo-Christian justice and values to America. Here are some highlights from Cahn’s revelatory thesis:

Both Jehu and Trump were/are imperfect, with quirks and contradictions, but both possessed the drive, attributes, and skill to fight and win against overwhelming odds. (Pages 179, 181, 251, and more)

Both Jehu and Trump were/are living storms proceeding at a furious pace. (Pages 169-171, 181, and more)

“The signal and sign of Jehu’s assent was the sound of the trumpets.” The surname Trump means trumpet. “As the trumpets of Jehu signaled the fall of Jezebel, so Trump signaled the fall of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.” (Pages 235-237)

“The scripture appointed [according to lectionary custom] to be read on the Sabbath of Trump’s birth [June 14, 1946] spoke specifically of the making, the producing, and the bringing forth of the trumpet. It spoke of the birth of the trumpet.” (Pages 238-239)

The principle comes from Scripture where the trumpet is connected to war…On earthly battlefields, the trumpet sounds against enemies of flesh and blood, but in spiritual battles, against enemies of the spirit—the shedim and the gods.” (Page 243)

“Therefore the Trump sounded against the altars of Ishtar by which sexuality and gender were inverted and by which millions were defiled…The Trump would sound to drive out the gods, to cast out the shedim, that had come back into the empty house.” (Page 244)

On July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Lord performed a miracle for all the world to see. Trump’s “life was saved by two fractions, a fraction of an inch and a fraction of a second.” After Butler, the American Jehu knew and declared that he had been saved for a divine mission and purpose. (Page 253)

The Lord instructed Moses to anoint certain servants with blood on the right ear [to hear the word of the Lord], the right thumb [to do the will of the Lord], and the right big toe [to walk with the Lord]. (Exodus 29:20) “As in the ancient anointing, so in Butler, Pennsylvania, it began with blood on the tip of the right ear, then descended to the thumb of the right hand, and then to the shoeless feet of the one being consecrated.” (Pages 253-255)

Is it possible to believe that all these things, and dozens more documented in the book, are coincidental, or are the Lord and Johnathan Cahn shining shafts of light on reality?

The Avatar transports us back and forth between ancient and modern times, opening new dimensions of understanding. At the end of the book, Cahn strives to inspire hope, faith, and revival with this scripture, which seems to apply to the past, present, and future:

If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14; page 264)

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.