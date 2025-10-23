Zohran Mamdani Promises to Worsen Law Enforcement in NYC

Erase any doubt you have about where Zohran Mamdani’s stands against law enforcement. He is calling ICE a “reckless entity.” All they’re doing is following normal immigration law, arresting criminals primarily and attempting to deport them.

“ICE is a reckless entity that cares little for the law and even less for the people that they’re supposed to serve,” Mamdani said during a New York City mayoral debate on Wednesday evening.

Mamdani is not only denigrating ICE, he plans to make the sanctuary policy even more extreme.

The Islamist communist plans to sever all ties New York City has with the federal government. His plan is unconstitutional. Even more absurd is that he’s responding to the arrest of nine dangerous criminals on Canal Street. They come from West Africa and don’t belong here to begin with.

They primarily sell bootlegged products. In other words, they’re stolen or they’re counterfeit. Apparently. he wants to further the business of bootlegged goods and the theft that entails.

The ICE operation was targeted to arrest dangerous criminals which is what they did.

Less than 2 weeks out from Election Day, and Zohran Mamdani still says he will refuse to work with ICE to keep New Yorkers safe. MAMDANI: “What we need to be doing here in our city is to end the chapter of collaboration between City Hall and the federal government.” pic.twitter.com/LVl5Y6vGJs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2025

Most of the people in the audience during the debate were Islamists and they will all come out to vote and you know why. If only New Yorkers cared enough about their country to do the same. Eric Adams endorsed Andrew Cuomo because he’s better than Zohran. Unfortunately, Sliwa probably won’t.

This is life and death for New York, the beginning of the end.

Watch:

Mamdani, New York City’s future mayor, will erase the gang database, falsely claiming that it is based of meaningless criteria. He claims that being young, posting photos on social media, and staying out late provides the basis for the database which he calls the “vast dragnet.”

The lunatic wants to end prisons.

Watch:

Zohran Mamdani is the new leader of the Democrat Party. Here’s his view on prisons and jails: “What purpose do they serve, besides making people feel good?” If you thought crime was bad in the Biden-era, just wait until Mamdani takes the reins. pic.twitter.com/RtO2OzpjMt — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 23, 2025

He is an idiot: