Booker’s Nazi Salute Was Heartfelt and Patriotic

Obviously, we don’t believe Elon Musk’s heartfelt gesture was a Nazi gesture. Nor do we believe Corey Booker’s was.

However, it is important to look at the difference in the way they were both presented by the media.

How clear does it have to be before people realize the media now is nothing more than a propaganda network of far-left activists?

Remember when the media claimed the OK sign was a secret Nazi message? They started all kinds of trouble over that.

On the left: Senator Corey Booker giving a heartfelt, patriotic salute. On the right: Elon Musk personally resurrecting the Third Reich, according to the media. Same gesture. Different political party.

Funny how that works. pic.twitter.com/5ygUrTOjy8 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) June 1, 2025

