Ukraine Bombs Russia, Russia Calls It a Drone Parade, Peace Talks Tomorrow

After reports of Ukraine droning Russia’s airfields, destroying 41 heavy bombers deep within Russia, Russia responded by saying a desperate Ukraine resorted to a “spectacle” with “no strategic gains.” They called the attack a “drone parade.”

On Sunday, just a day before the talks, drones struck five long-range Russian airbases across Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Russia’s Defense Ministry says three attacks were fully repelled, while two partially succeeded.

So, what are we to believe? Ukraine said it was hugely successful, was planned for 18 months, and will go down in history books as an amazing victory.

It looks like Russia is a paper tiger that can’t even defeat Ukraine, and Ukraine is fully reliant on the US to fight.

Lindsey Graham just visited Ukraine right before this attack. Interesting timing.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine will negotiate in Istanbul. Great way to start peace talks.

Russia is bringing a detailed proposal of its long-standing demands – essentially a “Istanbul-22 plus territory” formula. That means Ukraine must abandon its military ties with the West, reject what Moscow calls an “anti-Russian ideology,” and recognize the current frontlines as de facto borders.

They believe they have little hope of a deal.

According to Reuters Kyiv will present the same basic proposal they took to London in April. It was roundly rejected by Washington and derailed that summit. Ukraine’s demands binding international security guarantees. In plain terms, Kyiv is asking the West to commit to defending Ukraine – not just in theory, but militarily. It’s a request Western capitals have not been willing to do. That is the reason UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked away from the table at the time.

That is a completely unacceptable Ukraine deal. The US must not fight his war.

President Zelensky said if the US stops sending billions of dollars and weapons, he expects the EU to ante up.

Mark Levin is talking up bombing Iran on his show this evening, and our Secretary of Defense said we have to prepare for war with China over Taiwan.

That is all such a terrible idea.

