Border Chief: Mayorkas Funneled Realistically 70M Aliens in 4 Years

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino is about to retire, and he sat down for an interview with Lauren Witzke. Our country was destabilized over the past several years with mass immigration. Chief Bovino believes we are not mass-deporting because the people in charge sought the comfort of the status quo. He sees that as holding back mass deportation.

Bovino revealed that former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed Border Patrol to quickly funnel millions upon millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the United States under Biden. Realistically, around 70 million illegals in 4 years. No one has come up with those figures. He thinks 100 million foreigners are in the country.

Bovino’s Viewpoint

In Bovino’s opinion, this was an intentional invasion facilitated by Mayorkas, who, in his paranoia, believed that he had to change the demographics of America to no longer be majority White in order to prevent another holocaust from happening to him and his people. Mayorkas took advantage of comatose Biden to further the initiative to diversify America, and he did, significantly.

Mayorkas is a traitor and a terrorist, an enemy worse than any “Muslim Jihadi,” and hundreds of thousands of Americans were robbed, raped, hurt, or killed because of Mayorkas.

Biden did not pardon Mayorkas, not even with his autopen before he left office. Yet, he is not charged.

When you bring in masses of people who care nothing about the US culture, the culture will be destroyed, Bovino explained. The newcomers don’t care about the US culture, or that our ancestors gave all for this country. They don’t even bother to learn the language.

We built it, and they are taking it away.

Bovino said he never saw this cartel-level violence like this in the US in his life. The violence was real, and the gangs brought serious weapons into the country. He explained that Minneapolis changed things because they were ordered to back off. You had Mayor Frey calling for more violence in the streets. You will lose if you deal with anarchists with softness and cancel mass deportations.

He had to read in the New York Times that he was under investigation.

Indict Mayorkas!!!

Watch:

Bovino revealed that former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed Border Patrol to quickly funnel millions upon millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the United States under Biden. Realistically, around 70 Million illegals in 4 years. It was an intentional invasion… https://t.co/Mjnky7cgL3 — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) May 1, 2026

We should also mention that Democrats control education, and they are teaching the children to hate the United States. DEI is about hating white Americans and Black people who support them or are patriotic.

So we are ALL on the same page… North Carolina educators cancelled school for MY KID and 700,000 other kids yesterday… …to march with MEXICAN AND PALESTINIAN FLAGS and yell about President Trump It was NEVER about the students. HOW WAS THIS EVER ALLOWED?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qVnqylAVkD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 2, 2026

Matt Von Swol Writes:

Educators and school administrators single-handedly CANCELLED SCHOOL for 700,000 North Carolina students…

…INCLUDING MY SON!!!

To wave signs around in the street instead.

The signs vary from:

a) F**K ICE!!!

b) Defeat Trump’s Agenda

c) Trump is a N*ZI

d) ICE OUT!!!

e) Protect trans kids

f) Refuse fascism

g) Stop bombing schools

DO NOT TELL ME THIS WAS ABOUT KIDS.

IT NEVER WAS.

This was ADULTS using 700,000 children, INCLUDING MINE, as political leverage against a president they don’t like.

That is despicable.

You know better… DO BETTER.