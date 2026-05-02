Graham Platner, The Rich Red Diaper Baby with a Nazi Tattoo: He Doesn’t Like Rural Whities

The Most Notoriously Fake Common Man Yet

Democrats are trying to pull a fast one on us by pushing a rich communist kid as a candidate for senator of Maine who pretends he has been a working stiff, an oyster fisherman. People may not like Susan Collins, but she is better than a communist liar who promises to destroy the administration. Unfortunately, Maine is moving further left with the new Americans from foreign lands.

Based on 2025–2026 reports, Graham Platner is a 2026 Maine Democrat Senate candidate whose campaign, initially framed around his life as a working-class Marine veteran and oyster farmer, faced scrutiny over his background and past online behavior.

Graham Platner, a Marine veteran turned oyster farmer who is now a rising Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, once called himself a “communist,” dismissed “all” police as bastards, and said rural White Americans “actually are” racist and stupid, according to deleted social media posts reviewed by CNN’s KFile.

He apologized, and he can take that apology and put it… Well, you know. Despite the apology, he meant every word he spewed.

He Is No Everyman, No Oysterman

“Red Diaper Baby” / Background: Reports indicate that Platner has substantial family wealth and attended the best schools, with The Maine Wire describing him as having a background of privilege, including a lawyer father and a famous architect grandfather, contradicting a strictly working-class narrative. He attended a $ 70K-a-year boarding school.

Reports indicate that Platner has substantial family wealth and attended the best schools, with describing him as having a background of privilege, including a lawyer father and a famous architect grandfather, contradicting a strictly working-class narrative. He attended a $ 70K-a-year boarding school. Oyster Farmer Persona: While he has presented himself as an oysterman, oyster farming is a “hobby.” Platner alleged his primary income includes disability payments and family wealth.

While he has presented himself as an oysterman, oyster farming is a “hobby.” Platner alleged his primary income includes disability payments and family wealth. “Rich Not Oysterman” / Political Persona: He has been described as a “red diaper baby,” a child of Communist parents, and has identified himself as a “communist” and an “antifa supersoldier” in past posts.

He has been described as a “red diaper baby,” a child of Communist parents, and has identified himself as a “communist” and an “antifa supersoldier” in past posts. Controversial Comments & Apology: Platner faced backlash for using the “R-word” (a slur against disabled people) in 2021 on Reddit and again when questioned about a tattoo with Nazi ties, leading to a public apology. He has also been criticized for comments that appeared to dismiss concerns about sexual assault, which were reported by The Washington Post.

Graham Platner, the Democrat’s idea of a U.S. Senate candidate, said that if elected, he would not vote to confirm any nominees put forward by a future Trump administration. He stated that his campaign is focused on defeating Senator Susan Collins and challenging what he described as an “oligarchy” influencing American politics.

He likes to use the word “oligarchy.” It’s a communist buzzword. Communist Bernie Sanders is his biggest supporter.

Chris Cilizza:

On Tuesday, the news that Platner has a skull and crossbones tattoo—that he got while drunk in Croatia—that resembles the iconography the Nazis embraced, went viral.

Platner insisted he didn’t know what the tattoo meant—his former political director, who resigned last week, disagreed—and that he was “not a secret Nazi.” (Sidebar: If, as a candidate, you find yourself denying you were a secret Nazi, you are not in a good place.) He also promised to have the tattoo removed or covered over.

That controversy came just a week after Platner’s past Internet comments—in which he minimized sexual assault in the military, referred to himself as a socialist and a communist, and said rural white people were stupid and racist—came to light.

“When I got back from Afghanistan in 2011, I stayed in the army for another year,” Platner said in a video attempting to explain his posts. “I got out in 2012. Some of the worst comments I made, the things that I think are least defensible, that I wouldn’t even try to defend, come from that time.”

Yeah, right.

I predict Susan Collins will win, but wow, look where Democrats are taking us. It’s not a one-off. In addition to Mamdani and Platner, they are running other people just like him for some high-level races.