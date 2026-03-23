Brazilian Illegal Sold Hundreds of Driver’s Licenses to People Here Illegally

A Brazilian national living in Boston illegally has admitted to his role in a scheme to get fake driver’s licenses for hundreds of people living in the country illegally. Five people are federally charged with conspiring to provide driver’s licenses to immigrants in the country illegally and living in states where they are ineligible for the licenses.

Gabriel Nascimento De Andrade, 26, of Boston; Cesar Agusto Martin Reis, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut; and Helbert Costa Generoso, 39, of Danbury, Connecticut, were also indicted.

Gabriel Nascimento De Andrade, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce and possess with intent to transfer identification documents, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

The Boston papers call him a Boston man. He’s a Brazilian man.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled sentencing for April 9.

Nascimento De Andrade is the third person to plead guilty in the case. He was charged in December 2024 along with four co-conspirators.

Cesar Agusto Marin Reis was sentenced to 290 days in prison in September, and Helbert Costa Generoso was sentenced to 9 months in prison in October.

From November 2020 through September 2024, prosecutors said Nascimento De Andrade and his co-conspirators fraudulently procured driver’s licenses for illegal alien customers who lived in states that prohibited illegal aliens from obtaining driver’s licenses.

Why are people like this allowed to remain in the country? Once his sentence is complete, he will be free to commit more crimes. He should be deported, but Democrats won’t do it. Do we really need more cheats and frauds?