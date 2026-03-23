Democrats Turn Their Shutdown Into a GOP Shutdown with MSM’s Help

NBC News reported the Democrat shutdown as if it were a Republican shutdown. Under a proposal pitched to Trump, Republicans would offer to reopen all of DHS except ICE, and fund the controversial enforcement agency under a separate party-line budget bill.

First of all, it is not a CONTROVERSIAL agency. Democrats are trying to make it controversial with the help of antifa and radicalized illegal aliens.

This is a Democrat shutdown. They want to shut down all deportations and come out of this making it look like it’s a Republican shutdown. The corrupt media is backing that lie.

On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., discussed an off-ramp with President Donald Trump to reopen TSA and end the long lines and delays at airports.

The Corrupt Deal

It would fund all of the Department of Homeland Security except for ICE, which Democrats have refused to support without new limitations on immigration enforcement operations, two sources with knowledge of the conversation told NBC News.

The Big, Beautiful Bill won ICE funding for two years, and Democrats are trying to chip away at it. They want zero deportations and open borders.

White House aides initially pitched the idea to Trump and, after that briefing, Thune spoke to the president, the two sources said. Thune discussed the idea with Republicans on Capitol Hill, one of the sources said. The second source said it’s seen by numerous Republicans as a viable path to break the logjam.

Republicans want to cave, probably because Democrats are lying successfully thanks to the media.

ICE would be funded separately by Republicans in a party-line “reconciliation” bill that can pass without the need for any Democratic support later in the year.

We already won this issue, and the Democrat in charge of reconciliation will likely not approve it.

We need ICE. They guard internal security, and we have terror cells in the US.

This is a Democrat shutdown.

Trump rejected this crooked deal. In a Truth Social post Sunday night, he said.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,’” Trump wrote, while instead calling on Republicans to “Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary.”