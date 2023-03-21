“Breathtaking” Theft by Socialists We Now Call Compensation

The socialist administration has a clever plan for stealing money from retirements through taxes, and by collecting fees – it’s called compensation. Compensation must be paid for slavery, for so-called climate abuse, and for anything else they can come up with.

THE COMPENSATION

Joe Biden vetoed a bill that killed a labor Department rule on Environmental, Social, and Governance or ESG. By doing so, the regime is controlling your pensions. They’re draining them for their agendas. ESG is not fulfilling the mission of giving investors the best return. ESG is a control mechanism to push the leftist agenda on climate change, gun control, censorship., etc. They’ll say they’re compensating for rich nations raping the land.

The federal government is stealing money to further its far-left agenda. It has to be unconstitutional.

The Fifth Amendment covers this and the absurd movement for reparations. It reads:

“No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

The Fifth Amendment provision barring the Government from taking private property for public use absent just compensation originates in the common law. The Fifth Amendment requirement that just compensation be paid for the taking of private property is intrinsic to the Fifth Amendment’s objective of protecting citizens from government power.

The socialist government of the Biden regime feels comfortable stealing your money.

The Biden administration is taking tax money and pouring it into reparations without calling it that. San Francisco doesn’t even hide what it’s doing.

Manchin blasted Biden over the veto.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., accused Biden of prioritizing a “radical policy agenda” over the economic desires of Americans.

“This Administration continues to prioritize their radical policy agenda over the economic, energy and national security needs of our country. And it is absolutely infuriating,” Manchin, wrote in a statement.

Manchin was one of two Democratic senators who voted with Republicans to overturn the Labor Department rule on ESG investing. Montana Sen. Jon Tester was the other Democrat who voted with Manchin. Manchin said Biden’s veto came as residents in Montana are “under increasing stress as we continue to recover” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reparations Theft as Compensation

In San Francisco, California, the reparations task force of greedy thieves plans to demand a “breathtaking amount of compensation. This is the name of people no longer alive who were enslaved by people no longer living.

Lisa Holder, a California Reparations Task Force member, vowed the committee’s “recommendations will be breathtaking.”

“Reparations is a paradigm for understanding harm and repair as it relates to people who suffered a human rights injustice because of government action,” Holder wrote. “Harm and repair are the two sides of the spectrum.” She added that reparations will “likely” include “monetary compensation to Black people who are descendants of enslaved and persecuted Black Americans.”

What utter nonsense, but this is the Left for you!

The hard left knows no limits. Even after you’ve become a pauper, they will find more ways to drain your resources. They will always have a great excuse, like it’s a “paradigm for understanding harm and repair.” One of the task force members said it would be the only way to stop their children from plundering stores.

How about raising your children better, like Dr. Ben Carson’s mom did? His mother was married off at 13 years of age and couldn’t read. She raised a doctor and a rocket scientist.

An English Lord is sitting on my great grandparents’ land. I don’t expect him to pay me back.

It doesn’t stop there. The socialist regime we are living under is overtaxing, destroying the dollar, sending our money to Ukraine, and borrowing on our children’s and grandchildren’s futures.

