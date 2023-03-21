Media Warns of a Deadly Fungus Spreading in the US

NBC News reports a killer fungus is in the United States that has probably been here for years. The Treating Fungus site says it likely came from Asia, perhaps Japan, in 2009. It’s a superbug that can live in hospital linens.

Treatment using different antifungal medications in high doses is the common course of action, Treating Fungus reports.

According to NBC News, a new government study finds that a drug-resistant and potentially deadly fungus has spread rapidly through U.S. healthcare facilities.

The fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris, or C. auris, can cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems.

It can kill very sick patients or people with compromised immune systems.

They found 13 cases over the summer, the CDC reports.

Some strains of the fungus resist all the classes of antifungal drugs used to fight it. The CDC described seven cases in detail that could be treated with antifungals, although they all resisted at least one class of the drugs.

Some are calling for vaccines.

According to NBC News, in the CDC report, researchers analyzed state and local health department data on people sickened by the fungus from 2016 through Dec. 31, 2021, as well as those who were “colonized,” meaning they were not ill but were carrying it on their bodies with the potential of transmitting it to others who might be more vulnerable to it.

It’s now in half of the US states.

Precautions when visiting hospital or nursing home patients, Treating Fungus writes:

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after your visit.

Ask if anyone has contracted C. auris.

Point out hygiene deficiencies to staff.

Find out if the facility is using EPA-recommended disinfectants.

Should we be wary of this or another fraud perpetrated by public health officials?

