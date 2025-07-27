Brennan, Comey, Clinton Conspired Against the American People

CIA Director John Ratcliffe spoke with Maria Bartiromo today. She asked him if we could expect indictments on John Brennan, James Comey, and Hillary Clinton for Crossfire Hurricane and the Steele Dossier since they are within the five year statute of limitations.

Ratcliffe: “…what’s going to come out is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about – final declassification – and sent that to the Department of Justice. That will come out in the John Durham report classified Annex.

“And what that intelligence shows Maria, is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele Dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims, by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and bearing the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to.

“And you’re right. Maria, John Brennan testified to John Durham in August of 2020. He also testified to the House Oversight Committee in 2022. Hillary Clinton testified before John Durham under oath in 2022. James Comey testified before the Senate committee in September 2020, all of that’s within the last five years. And much of that testimony is, frankly, completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence [says].

The Durham Annex

“That is about to be declassified in the Durham Annex, what that reflects and so, you know, Pam Bondi does have a Strike Force. It is a different department of justice, a different FBI, and an opportunity to look at how these people really did conspire to run a hoax, a fraud, on the American people and against Donald Trump’s presidency.

“And so coming forward, we understand that they did this, but now we need to understand how they did this, and I think that’s why you see the left losing their minds over this. Messaging, Why are you spending time? This is vindictive. You’re going back. This is Donald Trump. You know, seeking retribution.

“It’s not. Donald Trump’s election by the American people was a statement, Maria. They said to the to everyone, we know what you did to Donald Trump, and we reelected him because we know this was all fake. We know it was a hoax. Now we want to understand how you did it, so that it can’t happen again.

“And that’s what this declassification process that we’re undergoing is right now. What’s going on, why it’s so important, and why there can be accountability and preventability to prevent the same people that did it in 2016 with the Steele Dossier, with the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020, from doing it again in the future.

After Maria confirmed there is still an opportunity for indictments, potential prosecutions, accountability from those people who may have lied under oath, like John Brennan, James Comey and perhaps Hillary Clinton, she asked the key question.

“One other question on this. Tulsi, as well as President Trump, use the word treason. Is there a statute of limitations on treason?”

Ratcliffe: “Well, Maria, what I would say is this, there is no doubt in my mind that the people that we just talked about conspired. They conspired against President Trump. They conspired against the American people, and so I’ll leave it to Pam Bondi and our Department of Justice, Kash Patel and our FBI to investigate the conspiracy, to do what and what charges that they’re capable of bringing.

“But again, I don’t think statute of limitations are going to impact because in a conspiracy, Maria, the statute of limitations doesn’t start to run until the last act in furtherance of that conspiracy.

“And Maria, part of why this is so important is the people behind this are still furthering the conspiracy. They’re refusing to admit or acknowledge what they did in 2016 and what they did in 2020 was wrong, and so so I think that’s why this is so important, and why I’m excited about what the American people will see very shortly and what’s to continue to come. We’ll wait for that John Durham report and the Annex declassification and release of that in this week or in the upcoming week.”