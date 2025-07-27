What Could Go Wrong? Programmable Crops for a Sustainable Future

Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company which funded Moderna mRNA, unveiled Terrana Biosciences™. It is a company pioneering RNA-based agricultural solutions to deliver protective and enhanced crop traits. Allegedly, it does this without altering the plant genome.

They are going to start spraying our crops with mRNA.

Flagship’s website says:

“At Flagship Pioneering, we build groundbreaking platforms that address the world’s most pressing challenges. With Terrana, we are bringing an entirely new dimension of innovation to agriculture through similar RNA technology that we pioneered in human health,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Terrana, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “This approach will empower farmers with precise, adaptive solutions to combat threats to crops in fields and orchards and enhance resiliency, sustainability, and productivity in the global food system,” Afeyan says.

“Think of it like software,” Terran Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Rapp explained. “You can stick a floppy disk or USB drive into the computer and give it a set of instructions. This is the first time we’ve had a platform where we can actually do this in plants.”

Programmable plants. Terrana Biosciences’ team is packed with big names in big-Ag and big-Pharma. That is supposed to be a plus.

Terrana claims their platform will enable farmers to fight and prevent disease and pests, adapt quickly to climatic conditions, and maintain soil health.

Terrana Biosciences combines RNA technology with advanced computational biology to deliver sustainable solutions for modern agriculture.

It’s modern and sustainable, yay.

The article doesn’t give much information beyond using fluffy terminology.

You should know, Terrana Biosciences, launched by Flagship Pioneering, is a partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) – is managed by Noubar Afreyan, a WEF Agenda Contributor and is a co-founder and the chairman of the board of Moderna.

The WEF is alive and well and planning to manipulate our crops.

The mRNA in vaccines, such as the injections produced by Pfizer or Moderna, is a type of synthetic RNA specifically engineered to instruct cells to produce a version of the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2.

However, the use of RNA technology being engineered to manipulate plant biology in such a way raises major concerns about the effort being abused to mass “vaccinate” the public.

This same technology could be used on human populations without consent, transparency, or oversight.

These are not your typical sprays to defeat disease and pests.

Rapp’s company will move into crop dusting so they will be spraying everything everywhere they are allowed. They will produce sprayables or even seed treatments. Big money is involved.