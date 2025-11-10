British Columbia Killed, Murdered, Slaughtered Hundreds of Ostriches

The owners of a British Columbia’s Universal Ostrich Farm have been fighting for a year to save the lives of their healthy ostriches. After the Avian Flu outbreak, the government ordered their execution even though they are healthy and thriving.

They seem to be immune. A few became ill and were quarantined and survived only to be killed by the government sharpshooters. They killed 330 healthy ostriches.

Attention Canadian farmers! ❤️

Listen up, because this isn’t just about one flock of ostriches in Edgewood, BC. This is about every single one of us who tills the soil, tends the herds, and fights tooth and nail to keep our operations alive against a government that’s… pic.twitter.com/UkvAQHxKA6 — Jayme Knyx (@JaymeKnyx) October 4, 2025

Federal agents guarded the farm so no one could help the ostriches escape. The government allegedly stopped feeding them and the birds began to eat mud.

WATCH: A neighbour of Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., is forced to ask for the RCMP’s assistance every time he leaves his property as federal agents continue to occupy the farm after the slaughter of hundreds of birds. pic.twitter.com/mEJp9HFdIH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2025

“If this doesn’t wake up Canada, I don’t know what will,” an emotional Katie Pasitney, daughter of one of the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms, tells Ezra Levant. The RCMP stood by as the CFIA abused and executed her healthy birds.

“If this doesn’t wake up Canada, I don’t know what will”: An emotional @KatiePasitney, daughter of one of the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms, tells @EzraLevant the RCMP stood by as the CFIA abused and executed her healthy birds. pic.twitter.com/09y1LValTz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2025

The Woke Announcers Wouldn’t Say They Killed the Birds

The announcer in this Canadian Broadcasting Segment begins by saying the food inspection agency “finished its cull.”

“Let’s turn to British Columbia and the latest developments at Universal Ostrich Farms,” the announcers says. “The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has now confirmed it’s finished its call of the farm’s resident flock. It was ordered because of an Avian Flu outbreak last year. The CBC Caroline Bargood is at the farm in Edgewood.”

Bargood begins, “Right now, it is very quiet here. It’s actually eerily quiet. We had been here a few times over the past few weeks, and we always would see ostriches, and now we’re not seeing ostriches.

We always would see ostriches and now we’re not seeing ostriches. I wonder why. Is it because they slaughtered them?

Bargood continues. “And as you mentioned, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has said that it has completed the call of the ostriches. And it said last night, several of my colleagues from radio Canada were here about 10 after six, and they heard shots fired. They heard five rounds with about 12 shots in each of those rounds. I was also hearing one of the supporters talking to another person, and he said he was here till midnight and had heard hundreds of shots.

“Now the CFIA has put out a statement and said that it had consulted with experts and decided that experienced marksmen would be the best and most appropriate and most humane option to use,” Bargood said.

“So, they brought in professional marksmen to conduct this call on this property. We know that the birds are still on the property. We don’t know where they will be moved to now that the call is done.”

In other words, they murdered them [unnecessarily]. They killed them for political reasons and now they’re dead. They shot the innocent creatures to death. There, I’ve said it for you, CBC.

Their euphemistic report is so woke.

Dr. Mehmet Oz offered to adopt the birds but the government wouldn’t allow it.

The Natives claimed the land to save the birds, but the government killers came anyway.